Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 313,139 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831,806 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 313,139 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $205,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,210 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $112.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average is $111.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,180.72. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

