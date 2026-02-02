Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Position Reduced by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,941,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,621 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 4.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $298,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of PG opened at $151.80 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.29. The company has a market capitalization of $352.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

