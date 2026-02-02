Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 7,347 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.5% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $191.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.09 and a 200-day moving average of $182.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Melius Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

