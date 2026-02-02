Prostatis Group LLC Buys Shares of 87,240 Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Prostatis Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Hicks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hicks Capital Management LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 384,322 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 126,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $47.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.1124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

