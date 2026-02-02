Prostatis Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Prostatis Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 28.8% in the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 272,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,951,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,835,227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,705,602,000 after purchasing an additional 59,848 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $430.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 398.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX merger talk fuels optimism that Elon Musk could further consolidate his tech assets, a scenario investors view as value-accretive for Tesla (merger talk helped push TSLA higher). Tesla jumps as SpaceX merger talks fuel Musk empire consolidation hopes (Reuters)

SpaceX merger talk fuels optimism that Elon Musk could further consolidate his tech assets, a scenario investors view as value-accretive for Tesla (merger talk helped push TSLA higher). Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats and clear robotaxi/FSD progress: Tesla topped EPS and revenue estimates, disclosed 1.1M active FSD subs and reiterated Cybercab/robotaxi production targets — evidence that software and services can offset weaker vehicle volume. Could Tesla’s Q4 Earnings Fuel the Next Rally? (MarketBeat)

Q4 beats and clear robotaxi/FSD progress: Tesla topped EPS and revenue estimates, disclosed 1.1M active FSD subs and reiterated Cybercab/robotaxi production targets — evidence that software and services can offset weaker vehicle volume. Positive Sentiment: Investment in xAI and AI positioning: Tesla disclosed a multi‑billion involvement with Musk’s xAI and is pushing chip/TeraFab plans — reinforcing the market view of Tesla as a “physical AI” play rather than a pure auto OEM. Tesla reveals $2 billion investment in Elon Musk’s xAI (Fortune)

Investment in xAI and AI positioning: Tesla disclosed a multi‑billion involvement with Musk’s xAI and is pushing chip/TeraFab plans — reinforcing the market view of Tesla as a “physical AI” play rather than a pure auto OEM. Neutral Sentiment: Model S/X discontinuation and factory retooling — strategic for long‑term robotics capacity but implies short-term restructuring and transition risk; impact depends on execution and timing. Tesla Kills Legacy Models: Analyst Response Is Meh (MarketBeat)

Model S/X discontinuation and factory retooling — strategic for long‑term robotics capacity but implies short-term restructuring and transition risk; impact depends on execution and timing. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions and target churn — some firms raised targets on the AI/robotics story while others trimmed them, leaving consensus sentiment split and volatility likely to persist.

Mixed analyst reactions and target churn — some firms raised targets on the AI/robotics story while others trimmed them, leaving consensus sentiment split and volatility likely to persist. Negative Sentiment: Massive capex and cash‑burn risk: management guided to >$20B capex to reshuffle factories for robots, Cybercab and batteries — a heavy near‑term cash demand that could pressure margins and free cash flow. Tesla plans $20 billion capital spending spree (Reuters)

Massive capex and cash‑burn risk: management guided to >$20B capex to reshuffle factories for robots, Cybercab and batteries — a heavy near‑term cash demand that could pressure margins and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: First annual revenue decline and softer vehicle deliveries raise near‑term execution concerns — investors worry Optimus/robotaxi revenue is far out and that margins could be pressured during the transition.

First annual revenue decline and softer vehicle deliveries raise near‑term execution concerns — investors worry Optimus/robotaxi revenue is far out and that margins could be pressured during the transition. Negative Sentiment: Notable bearish analyst moves (e.g., JPMorgan cut to underweight with a $145 target) increase downside headline risk and may cap rallies until clarity on capex pacing and robot/robotaxi ramps arrives.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.58.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

