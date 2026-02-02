Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 468,167 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 359,188 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,373,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,373,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prosus Stock Performance

About Prosus

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. Prosus has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and investment company that focuses on creating and scaling technology businesses across classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, and e‑commerce. Formed as a publicly listed entity in 2019 out of the broader Naspers organization, Prosus combines operating platforms with long‑term strategic equity investments in digital companies, seeking to capture growth in online consumer services and financial technology.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of majority‑owned operating businesses and minority stakes in high‑growth internet companies.

Featured Articles

