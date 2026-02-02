Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,531.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 450,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 433,764 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 125.1% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.76, for a total transaction of $239,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,015.12. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 55,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $10,589,976.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,158,665.60. This trade represents a 31.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,289 shares of company stock valued at $12,318,360. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Shares of DGX stock opened at $186.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.73. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $157.20 and a 12-month high of $197.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.27.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

