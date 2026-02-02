Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sasol (SSL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sasol (NYSE: SSL):

1/31/2026 – Sasol was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2026 – Sasol was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/22/2026 – Sasol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2026 – Sasol had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/16/2026 – Sasol had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

