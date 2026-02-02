Safety Insurance Group, Inc. $SAFT Holdings Increased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 289.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 50.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $78.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.04 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.32). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $323.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Safety Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Massachusetts in 1994. Its principal subsidiary, Safety Insurance Company, traces its roots back to 1923 and has since evolved into a regional personal lines insurer. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol SAFT.

Safety Insurance Group focuses primarily on private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance products, along with dwelling fire, umbrella liability, and certain commercial auto coverages.

