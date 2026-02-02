SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.00.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Stock Up 0.4%

Institutional Trading of SAP

NYSE SAP opened at $201.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.63. SAP has a one year low of $195.12 and a one year high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SAP by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 118.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 115,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,842 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in SAP by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 165,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,114,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,415,000.

Trending Headlines about SAP

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.