SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAP
SAP Stock Up 0.4%
Institutional Trading of SAP
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SAP by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 118.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 115,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,842 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in SAP by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 165,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,114,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,415,000.
Trending Headlines about SAP
Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:
- Positive Sentiment: SAP announced a new share repurchase program of up to €10 billion, which supports capital return and offsets some downward pressure. SAP Quarterly Statement Q4 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on EPS and met revenue expectations; non‑IFRS metrics and cloud revenue showed year‑over‑year gains, indicating underlying profitability and demand. SAP Q4 results (MarketBeat)
- Neutral Sentiment: SAP reported strong cloud bookings and a record backlog in absolute terms, but the market is focused on growth rates and composition rather than headline backlog size. That nuance left investors uncertain. SAP cloud bookings jump 30% (Investing.com)
- Negative Sentiment: The primary catalyst for the selloff was a slower‑than‑expected increase in the cloud contract backlog and conservative 2026 commentary — investors punished the stock with its largest one‑day drop since 2020. What Went Wrong With SAP Stock? (Forbes)
- Negative Sentiment: Sector peers’ results (and AI‑era competition) amplified fears that AI incumbents and niche cloud players could pressure SAP’s growth, contributing to broader software stock weakness. US software stocks slide after SAP, ServiceNow results (Reuters)
- Negative Sentiment: Negative headlines compounded the sentiment: Siemens briefly overtook SAP as Germany’s most valuable company after the selloff, and SAP faced an analyst downgrade — visible signals of waning investor confidence. Siemens overtakes SAP (Seeking Alpha)
- Negative Sentiment: Management dismissed three executives over alleged stolen trade secrets, adding governance/legal uncertainty to near‑term headlines. Stolen trade secrets / executive dismissals (Heise)
About SAP
SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.
SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- Trump just signed it
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- This is the Exact Moment the AI Boom Will End
- GOLD ALERT
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.