Sharp Financial Services LLC Sells 2,962 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sharp Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Sharp Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $191.13 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.92, for a total transaction of $5,111,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 874,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,696,267.04. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

