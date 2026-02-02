Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – January 30th

Get alerts:

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, Spring Valley Acquisition, Redwire, and Inflection Point Acquisition are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with a relatively small market capitalization—typically in the range of roughly $300 million to $2 billion—representing smaller, often earlier-stage firms. For investors, they can offer above-average growth potential but usually come with higher volatility, lower liquidity, and greater company-specific risk compared with mid- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Redwire (RDW)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

