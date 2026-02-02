State of Wyoming Buys New Shares in EchoStar Corporation $SATS

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in EchoStar by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,960,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,192,000 after buying an additional 1,201,672 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth approximately $42,464,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6,942.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 522,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,862,000 after acquiring an additional 514,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,268,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 313,314 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SATS opened at $113.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07. EchoStar Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $132.25.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($44.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($43.14). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 85.36%.The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on EchoStar from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EchoStar from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EchoStar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

In other EchoStar news, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 285,832 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $30,106,684.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 376,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,688,870.65. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Swieringa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $1,481,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 283,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,091,496.06. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.

In the Broadband segment, EchoStar’s Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.

