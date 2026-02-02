State of Wyoming Has $1.46 Million Stake in Century Aluminum Company $CENX

State of Wyoming lowered its position in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,641 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CENX. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $942,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 91,647 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $1,471,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

CENX opened at $45.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. Century Aluminum Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.85 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Century Aluminum’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $7,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 292,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,430.20. This represents a 33.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

