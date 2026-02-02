Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys New Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

