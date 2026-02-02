Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 2,341 VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 112.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 239.0% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $270.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.00.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.14, for a total value of $1,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 453,439 shares in the company, valued at $112,516,353.46. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,473. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $244.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.79 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

