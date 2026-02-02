Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. United Community Bank increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.9% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 48,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 35.2% during the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $254,499.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,852.19. The trade was a 77.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 75,683 shares of company stock worth $42,066,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up previously from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $504.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $558.64 and a 200 day moving average of $511.62. The company has a market capitalization of $180.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $609.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.