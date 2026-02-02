Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $776,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,734,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,434,000 after acquiring an additional 236,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,855,000 after purchasing an additional 809,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,472,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,610,000 after buying an additional 532,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,554,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CBRE Group Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of CBRE opened at $170.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $173.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About CBRE Group
CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.
In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.
