Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,387,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,662,000 after purchasing an additional 427,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,711,000 after buying an additional 223,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DoorDash by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,375,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,110,000 after purchasing an additional 575,629 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $1,185,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. Argus lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $253.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.29.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $218,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 208,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,837,757.68. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $3,833,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $345,000. This trade represents a 91.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 557,475 shares of company stock worth $114,793,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $204.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.75 and its 200 day moving average is $238.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

