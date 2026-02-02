Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of NWPX Infrastructure worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 17.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael C. Franson sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $331,296.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,649.25. This trade represents a 22.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 5,009 shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $300,039.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,204.70. This represents a 20.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,008. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $67.45 on Monday. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWPX shares. Northland Securities upgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on NWPX Infrastructure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NWPX Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

