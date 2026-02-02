Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in News Corporation $NWSA

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,358 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,171,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,546,000 after buying an additional 407,293 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in News by 7.3% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,170,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,941 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in News by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 12,650,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,154,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,578,000 after purchasing an additional 208,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,124,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742,836 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of News stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.99. News Corporation has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $31.61.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of News from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.68.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company’s news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world’s largest consumer publishers.

