Summit Global Investments Has $184,000 Position in Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,157 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 13.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 204.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $23.41.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.03. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Korea Electric Power (KEP) is a South Korea–based integrated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company’s activities span power plant operation and maintenance, grid management, fuel procurement and power trading, as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for large-scale power projects. Its asset base includes a mix of thermal, nuclear, hydro and renewable generation capacity, and the company supports system planning and reliability functions for the national electricity network.

In addition to core utility operations, KEP provides a range of technical and consulting services tied to power infrastructure, including plant construction, refurbishment and decommissioning support.

