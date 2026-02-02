Syntax Research Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 239.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.9%
LMT stock opened at $634.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $645.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.69 and its 200-day moving average is $480.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $582.59.
Lockheed Martin News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company outlook and defense demand — Lockheed gave an upbeat 2026 profit/revenue outlook and cited strong fighter-jet and missile demand alongside a record backlog that supports multi‑year revenue visibility. Reuters: Lockheed Martin forecasts upbeat 2026 profit, revenue
- Positive Sentiment: THAAD and production ramp — Lockheed signed a framework to quadruple THAAD interceptor output (to ~400/year) and will expand munitions capacity, a clear revenue/margin tailwind if sustained. PR Newswire: Lockheed Martin and U.S. Department of War sign framework agreement
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lifts — Several firms raised targets this morning (Truist to $695, JPMorgan to $680, TD Cowen to $670, RBC to $650), supporting the stock’s upside narrative. MarketScreener: Truist raises price target MarketScreener: JPMorgan raises price target MarketScreener: TD Cowen raises price target MarketScreener: RBC raises price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed — revenue and cash flow were strong and backlog is record‑high, but reported EPS comparisons and some measure revisions caused mixed headlines; investors are weighing growth vs. margin/earnings trajectory. PR Newswire: Q4 and FY2025 results
- Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance: narrow differences vs. consensus — management issued EPS guidance of 29.35–30.25 and revenue guidance roughly $77.5B–$80.0B, close to Street expectations but leaving little margin for surprise; this reduces forecast risk but limits upside if growth slows. Reuters: Guidance details
- Negative Sentiment: Some analyst caution remains — Deutsche Bank raised its target but still implies a modest downside versus current levels, showing not all brokers see large incremental upside. MarketScreener: Deutsche Bank raises target but below current price
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling flagged — recent disclosed insider sales (no purchases) could be read as minor negative signal for sentiment or liquidity needs. QuiverQuant: Q4 earnings and insider activity
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
