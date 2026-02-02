Syntax Research Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 239.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $634.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $645.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.69 and its 200-day moving average is $480.94.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $582.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

