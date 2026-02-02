Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,074,984,000 after buying an additional 6,607,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,247,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,602,825,000 after acquiring an additional 277,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $578,009,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,549,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $350,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $105.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.29. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.03.

Target Profile

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

