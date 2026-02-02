TFB Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

TFB Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $430.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.69 and its 200 day moving average is $408.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX merger talk fuels optimism that Elon Musk could further consolidate his tech assets, a scenario investors view as value-accretive for Tesla (merger talk helped push TSLA higher). Tesla jumps as SpaceX merger talks fuel Musk empire consolidation hopes (Reuters)

SpaceX merger talk fuels optimism that Elon Musk could further consolidate his tech assets, a scenario investors view as value-accretive for Tesla (merger talk helped push TSLA higher). Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats and clear robotaxi/FSD progress: Tesla topped EPS and revenue estimates, disclosed 1.1M active FSD subs and reiterated Cybercab/robotaxi production targets — evidence that software and services can offset weaker vehicle volume. Could Tesla’s Q4 Earnings Fuel the Next Rally? (MarketBeat)

Q4 beats and clear robotaxi/FSD progress: Tesla topped EPS and revenue estimates, disclosed 1.1M active FSD subs and reiterated Cybercab/robotaxi production targets — evidence that software and services can offset weaker vehicle volume. Positive Sentiment: Investment in xAI and AI positioning: Tesla disclosed a multi‑billion involvement with Musk’s xAI and is pushing chip/TeraFab plans — reinforcing the market view of Tesla as a “physical AI” play rather than a pure auto OEM. Tesla reveals $2 billion investment in Elon Musk’s xAI (Fortune)

Investment in xAI and AI positioning: Tesla disclosed a multi‑billion involvement with Musk’s xAI and is pushing chip/TeraFab plans — reinforcing the market view of Tesla as a “physical AI” play rather than a pure auto OEM. Neutral Sentiment: Model S/X discontinuation and factory retooling — strategic for long‑term robotics capacity but implies short-term restructuring and transition risk; impact depends on execution and timing. Tesla Kills Legacy Models: Analyst Response Is Meh (MarketBeat)

Model S/X discontinuation and factory retooling — strategic for long‑term robotics capacity but implies short-term restructuring and transition risk; impact depends on execution and timing. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions and target churn — some firms raised targets on the AI/robotics story while others trimmed them, leaving consensus sentiment split and volatility likely to persist.

Mixed analyst reactions and target churn — some firms raised targets on the AI/robotics story while others trimmed them, leaving consensus sentiment split and volatility likely to persist. Negative Sentiment: Massive capex and cash‑burn risk: management guided to >$20B capex to reshuffle factories for robots, Cybercab and batteries — a heavy near‑term cash demand that could pressure margins and free cash flow. Tesla plans $20 billion capital spending spree (Reuters)

Massive capex and cash‑burn risk: management guided to >$20B capex to reshuffle factories for robots, Cybercab and batteries — a heavy near‑term cash demand that could pressure margins and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: First annual revenue decline and softer vehicle deliveries raise near‑term execution concerns — investors worry Optimus/robotaxi revenue is far out and that margins could be pressured during the transition.

First annual revenue decline and softer vehicle deliveries raise near‑term execution concerns — investors worry Optimus/robotaxi revenue is far out and that margins could be pressured during the transition. Negative Sentiment: Notable bearish analyst moves (e.g., JPMorgan cut to underweight with a $145 target) increase downside headline risk and may cap rallies until clarity on capex pacing and robot/robotaxi ramps arrives.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm set a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.58.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

