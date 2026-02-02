The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Position Lowered by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total value of $43,439,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,758,150. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 87,513 shares of company stock valued at $83,718,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC set a $604.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $898.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $935.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $897.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $809.86. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The firm has a market cap of $280.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.