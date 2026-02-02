Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 165,159 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. $BBW

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,159 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $59,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. CJS Securities started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

BBW opened at $59.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $75.85.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is 20.23%.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates a specialty retail business focused on interactive “workshop” experiences that allow customers to create customized stuffed animals. Through its in-store and online platforms, the company offers a wide range of plush toys, apparel, accessories and sound modules, enabling guests to personalize each creation. In addition to its core bear products, Build-A-Bear has expanded its portfolio to include licensed characters from leading entertainment and media franchises.

Founded in 1997 by Maxine Clark and headquartered in St.

