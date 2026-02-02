Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 64,951 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 752.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,951 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $90,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,003,415,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,062,257,000 after acquiring an additional 376,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 342,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,737,000 after purchasing an additional 54,740 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,370.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,432.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,354.39. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 426.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.21 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.18, for a total transaction of $9,010,929.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,289.66. This represents a 97.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total value of $679,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,840.27. The trade was a 60.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 19,565 shares of company stock worth $28,683,737 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,441.67.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

