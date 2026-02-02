Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 30,556 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Datadog were worth $93,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 536.5% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $4,570,613.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 301,458 shares in the company, valued at $42,502,563.42. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.93, for a total transaction of $1,544,126.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,466,084.69. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,041,445 shares of company stock worth $186,887,631. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDOG opened at $129.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $201.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.16, a PEG ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $184.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Thirty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

