Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $84.80 Million Stake in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.13% of Modine Manufacturing worth $84,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 17.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% during the third quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,143,400. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil David Brinker sold 31,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $5,117,207.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 238,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,263,374.72. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Modine Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Modine and Gentherm announced a deal to combine Modine’s Performance Technologies unit with Gentherm in a reverse Morris Trust transaction (~$1.0B value) that creates a scaled thermal-management leader and accelerates Modine’s transformation to a higher-margin climate solutions business. This is the primary strategic catalyst lifting the stock. Gentherm and Modine Combine – GlobeNewswire

Modine and Gentherm announced a deal to combine Modine’s Performance Technologies unit with Gentherm in a reverse Morris Trust transaction (~$1.0B value) that creates a scaled thermal-management leader and accelerates Modine’s transformation to a higher-margin climate solutions business. This is the primary strategic catalyst lifting the stock. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy on MOD with a $200 price target, providing a near-term analyst endorsement and visible upside from current levels that likely supports additional buying interest. DA Davidson Buy Rating – American Banking News

DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy on MOD with a $200 price target, providing a near-term analyst endorsement and visible upside from current levels that likely supports additional buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders purchased ~5,600 MOD calls (≈254% above typical call volume), signaling bullish speculative interest that can amplify intraday moves. (No article link)

Unusual options activity: traders purchased ~5,600 MOD calls (≈254% above typical call volume), signaling bullish speculative interest that can amplify intraday moves. (No article link) Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and momentum pieces note a recent strong rally and upward estimate revisions, suggesting momentum traders and upgraded forecasts are contributing to the price run. Modine Soars 20.3% – Zacks

Market commentary and momentum pieces note a recent strong rally and upward estimate revisions, suggesting momentum traders and upgraded forecasts are contributing to the price run. Positive Sentiment: News outlets covered the share jump tied to the Gentherm merger details, increasing visibility among investors and likely driving higher volume. Modine Shares Jump on $1B Merger – MSN

News outlets covered the share jump tied to the Gentherm merger details, increasing visibility among investors and likely driving higher volume. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/deep-dive pieces are updating estimates and looking beyond revenue/EPS to metrics that will matter for the quarter; these are informative but not immediate price drivers. Exploring Analyst Estimates – Zacks

Analyst/deep-dive pieces are updating estimates and looking beyond revenue/EPS to metrics that will matter for the quarter; these are informative but not immediate price drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Transcripts/slides from recent Modine investor/M&A calls provide detail on the spin-off and combination mechanics; useful for assessing deal execution and timing but incremental to headline-driven moves. M&A Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $185.31 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $190.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.74.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

Featured Articles

