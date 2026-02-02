Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,147 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $62,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of BSX opened at $93.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.98 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.