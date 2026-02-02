Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261,984 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 91,112 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $72,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,120,368 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,663,000. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $33,738,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 315.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,247,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,480,000 after acquiring an additional 947,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $24,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $47.51 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.57%.The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Southwest Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting Southwest Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management issued robust FY‑2026 guidance (at least $4.00 adjusted EPS) and signaled material upside from new seat/ancillary fees — the guidance and new revenue levers are the main driver of recent upside. Q4 Earnings Highlights

Management issued robust FY‑2026 guidance (at least $4.00 adjusted EPS) and signaled material upside from new seat/ancillary fees — the guidance and new revenue levers are the main driver of recent upside. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat EPS estimates ($0.58 vs. $0.56) which reinforced confidence in the recovery and margin improvement. Earnings Beat

Q4 results beat EPS estimates ($0.58 vs. $0.56) which reinforced confidence in the recovery and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish analyst moves raised upside expectations — Morgan Stanley to $55 (overweight), BMO upgraded to outperform with $57.50, Wells Fargo and TD Cowen lifted targets toward $50 — these upgrades support the stock’s upside narrative. Analyst Coverage

Multiple bullish analyst moves raised upside expectations — Morgan Stanley to $55 (overweight), BMO upgraded to outperform with $57.50, Wells Fargo and TD Cowen lifted targets toward $50 — these upgrades support the stock’s upside narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Industry and stock‑screen pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) compare LUV to peers and discuss valuation; helpful for context but less likely to drive immediate moves. Peer Comparison

Industry and stock‑screen pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) compare LUV to peers and discuss valuation; helpful for context but less likely to drive immediate moves. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term guidance is mixed: Q1 EPS guidance of ~$0.45 came in below Street estimates, and revenue trends in the quarter lagged expectations — a near‑term headwind for sentiment. Guidance & Results

Near‑term guidance is mixed: Q1 EPS guidance of ~$0.45 came in below Street estimates, and revenue trends in the quarter lagged expectations — a near‑term headwind for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some large firms remain bearish or cautious despite raising targets — Goldman Sachs raised its PT to $32 but maintains a “sell” rating, and Bank of America kept an “underperform” stance with a $42 PT — these lower‑PT calls can cap rallies and prompt profit‑taking. Goldman / BofA Notes

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

See Also

