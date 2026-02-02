Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 215,514 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,514 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.57% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $80,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $2,150,550.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,339.16. The trade was a 67.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,455.20. This represents a 30.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 80,266 shares of company stock worth $11,400,517 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $136.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.