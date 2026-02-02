Townsquare Capital LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in InterDigital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 13.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.75, for a total transaction of $326,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 62,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,309,799.75. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,958 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.62, for a total value of $1,951,959.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,151,086.74. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,307 shares of company stock worth $12,280,908. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $326.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.73. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.00 and a 52-week high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a net margin of 53.50% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

