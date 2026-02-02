Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,661,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in Autodesk by 6.7% during the third quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 118,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 363,405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $115,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $252.87 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.97.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

