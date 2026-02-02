TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Stock Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,234,395 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $79,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $113.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $79.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $98.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 643 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $43,068.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,813.88. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Spicer England sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $239,678.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 106,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,306.94. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,644 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

