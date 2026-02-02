Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Down 12.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) traded down 12.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.44 and last traded at GBX 7.09. 14,748,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 10,727,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.11.

TLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Panmure Gordon reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.31.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

