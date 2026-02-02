U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by United Community Bank

United Community Bank trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,285,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,623 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,589.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,119,000 after buying an additional 3,266,724 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 354.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,103 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,269,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,482,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,996 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

