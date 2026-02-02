UMB Bank n.a. Has $2.70 Million Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 219,771 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Comcast alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the second quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.75 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.