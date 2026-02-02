UMB Bank n.a. Has $3.41 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,805 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 68,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 59,981 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 458,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,743,000 after buying an additional 292,100 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 757.8% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 176,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 155,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 698.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 212,655 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.19.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

