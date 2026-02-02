UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,029,950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 68.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,168,000 after acquiring an additional 791,077 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,434,000 after purchasing an additional 736,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,705,043,000 after acquiring an additional 610,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after purchasing an additional 583,275 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Airtel partnership expands Adobe Express distribution to hundreds of millions of users, a large user‑growth and awareness catalyst that could help adoption and monetization in key markets. ‘Airtel, in Global First, Offers 360 Million Users Free Adobe Express Premium Access’
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data show effectively zero days to cover (odd/flat readings), indicating no clear short‑squeeze risk from current filings — the data don’t appear to be driving the move. (internal short‑interest entry)
- Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s new Creator Studio prompts discussion about competitive dynamics for creators; analysts see it as a different product rather than an immediate Adobe “killer,” but it raises long‑term competitive watchpoints. Apple’s Creator Studio Isn’t an Adobe Killer
- Negative Sentiment: Major brokerages (Goldman, BMO, Jefferies) issued downgrades on ADBE, which has directly pressured the stock as investors mark down near‑term expectations and valuation multiples. Goldman, BMO, and Jefferies Downgrade Adobe (ADBE)
- Negative Sentiment: Adobe disclosed insider selling: the CFO sold about $485k of stock. While single insider sales can be routine, the move adds to negative sentiment when combined with analyst downgrades. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO Sells $485,323.10 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Adobe’s acquisition of Semrush at a reported ~78% premium drew attention for being an expensive bolt‑on, raising questions about deal discipline and near‑term EPS/ROI impact. That concern is amplifying sell‑side caution. Adobe Acquired Semrush Holdings (SEMR) at a 78% premium
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $293.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.75 and its 200-day moving average is $341.66. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.60 and a 1 year high of $465.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
