UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,029,950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 68.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,168,000 after acquiring an additional 791,077 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,434,000 after purchasing an additional 736,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,705,043,000 after acquiring an additional 610,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after purchasing an additional 583,275 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.19.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $293.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.75 and its 200-day moving average is $341.66. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.60 and a 1 year high of $465.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

