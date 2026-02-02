United Community Bank Acquires 807 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 148.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $634.31 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $645.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $543.00 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $582.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

