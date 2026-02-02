United Community Bank Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

United Community Bank trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,487,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,760,000 after buying an additional 521,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,777,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,302,000 after acquiring an additional 93,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $1,477,836,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,023,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $223.33 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $227.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cfra Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $268.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

