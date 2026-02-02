United Community Bank Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

United Community Bank reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of United Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. United Community Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,334,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,507,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,864,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,531,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,367,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.81.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $78.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. This trade represents a 36.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,053.30. This trade represents a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.