United Community Bank Makes New Investment in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 55.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,779,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,457,000 after buying an additional 2,066,965 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,207,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,926,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,585,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 575,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.64. Old Republic International Corporation has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Republic International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,680 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $297,527.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,000.50. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

