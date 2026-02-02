United Community Bank Reduces Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

United Community Bank lowered its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 1.2%

PKG opened at $222.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.04. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $231.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Wall Street Zen raised Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

See Also

