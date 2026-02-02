VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH is Guerra Advisors Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Guerra Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Guerra Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Grantvest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $403.46 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $420.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.57.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.1047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

