Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 454,996 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 454,996 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 9.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $916,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $287.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.73. The company has a market cap of $260.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

