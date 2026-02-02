Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 454,996 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 454,996 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 9.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $916,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UnitedHealth Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and near-term optimism: UNH reported an EPS beat that briefly lifted sentiment and helped the stock rally after the print. That positive earnings surprise shows operations can still deliver despite headwinds. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Up 4% After Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Potential policy upside: Commentary that UNH is negotiating with the administration for more favorable Medicare rates is a tailwind if realized, supporting longer-term policy risk mitigation. 5 Stocks Primed for a Turnaround in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Modest analyst adjustments but continued support: Morgan Stanley trimmed its target slightly while keeping an Overweight rating, signaling analyst conviction remains even as near-term assumptions are revised. UnitedHealth (UNH) Sees Modest Target Cut at Morgan Stanley
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor debate on durability: Several analyst pieces argue the current weakness may be temporary (AI-driven efficiencies, margin recovery) — this creates mixed near-term flows as value buyers size positions vs. risk-averse sellers. UnitedHealth: Opportunity Is Here – Temporary FY2026 Pain
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cuts: Barclays and Wells Fargo lowered targets (while keeping Overweight ratings), signaling reduced near-term expectations and likely weighing on buying momentum. Analyst Price Target Changes (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/reimbursement pressure: Proposed smaller Medicare reimbursements and government scrutiny of insurer margins remain the largest catalyst for the sell-off and uncertainty around 2026-27 margins. UnitedHealth Plunges After Weak Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Elevated bearish positioning: Unusual options activity showed a large jump in put buying, indicating short-term hedging or speculative bearish bets that can amplify downward moves. (Options volume data reported 376,697 puts traded vs. average ~163k.)
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UnitedHealth Group Price Performance
Shares of UNH opened at $287.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.73. The company has a market cap of $260.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
