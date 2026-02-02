W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 60.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total value of $199,666.35. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,953.82. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,163 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.57, for a total value of $11,829,368.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 103,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,035,434.45. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 26,881 shares of company stock worth $26,157,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GWW opened at $1,079.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,016.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $991.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.72. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 25.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,045.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,045.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.