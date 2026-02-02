Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 64,738 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,738 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $158,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.3%

LBTYA opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 41.44%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $371,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

